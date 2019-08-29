Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kin Li
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, China
Published
on
August 30, 2019
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
shenzhen
china
metropolis
town
urban
HD City Wallpapers
building
high rise
apartment building
office building
architecture
street
road
downtown
alleyway
alley
advertisement
neighborhood
poster
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
City
22 photos · Curated by Kin Li
HD City Wallpapers
shanghai
building
China Cities Pics
55 photos · Curated by Huon Curtis
HD City Wallpapers
china
building
Cityscapes
12 photos · Curated by Pavel Alexandru
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers