Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mysore, Karnataka, India
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mysore
karnataka
india
red top
model
lisha
black jeans
mysore palace
fair
sandles
model shoot
indian
apparel
clothing
sweater
sweatshirt
human
People Images & Pictures
hood
face
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
ruins
39 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Put a Pin
377 photos
· Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
HD Orange Wallpapers
Arcade
806 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait