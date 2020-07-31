Go to Nik Shuliahin's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green fern plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
New Zealand
Published on Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Norfolk Island pine (Araucaria heterophylla)

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

new zealand
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
pine
HD Wallpapers
air
soft
Texture Backgrounds
norfolk island pine
norfolk pine
foliage
araucaria
grow
plant
conifer
vegetation
bush
fir
abies
Leaf Backgrounds
Free pictures

Related collections

Feet
43 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
flower patch
54 photos · Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking