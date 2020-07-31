Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nik Shuliahin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Zealand
Published
on
July 31, 2020
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Norfolk Island pine (Araucaria heterophylla)
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
new zealand
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
pine
HD Wallpapers
air
soft
Texture Backgrounds
norfolk island pine
norfolk pine
foliage
araucaria
grow
plant
conifer
vegetation
bush
fir
abies
Leaf Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Vegan
152 photos · Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Feet
43 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
flower patch
54 photos · Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora