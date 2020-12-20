Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergio Capuzzimati
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Architecture & Interior
,
Architecture
Share
Info
Quarry Bay, Hong Kong
Published
on
December 20, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A question of perspective
Related tags
quarry bay
hong kong
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
skyscraper
HD Blue Wallpapers
area
district
contemporary
construction
business
landmark
skyline
HD Abstract Wallpapers
concept
HQ Background Images
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Modern Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Street life, City
209 photos
· Curated by Eric van Ros
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
Architecture
32 photos
· Curated by Saricha Mailumduan
architecture
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Scrapers
224 photos
· Curated by Scott Blake
scraper
building
architecture