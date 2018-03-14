Go to Gerson Cifuentes's profile
@gtk1x
Download free
selective focus photography of person holding coffee beans
selective focus photography of person holding coffee beans
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

My grandmother always coffee, her hardworking hands represent this.

Related collections

Brasilis
34 photos · Curated by sergio cardozo
brasili
bean
Coffee Images
ingredients
39 photos · Curated by Agne Baneviciute
ingredient
hand
plant
BRCPT
56 photos · Curated by Natanael Serra
brcpt
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking