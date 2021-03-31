Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Restrepo Londoño
@daniel_restrepolondono
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
La Calera, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Published
on
March 31, 2021
NIKON, COOLPIX P900
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Coppery-Bellied Puffleg (male) Pomponero cobrizo (macho)
Related tags
la calera
cundinamarca
colombia
bird feeder
colibri
colibris
aves
Nature Images
colombian birds
hummingbirds
hummingbird
bird watching
Birds Images
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Landscape
382 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Earth & Planets
143 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Ants perspective
71 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
ground
Tree Images & Pictures