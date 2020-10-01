Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christina Rumpf
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Adirondack, NY, USA
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
adirondack
ny
usa
plant
HD Yellow Wallpapers
vegetation
field
Flower Images
Sun Images & Pictures
sunlight
Summer Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
daisies
daisy
asteraceae
treasure flower
petal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
Scenery
271 photos
· Curated by Jessie Russell
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor