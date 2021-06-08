The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress is a four-engined heavy bomber developed in the 1930s for the United States Army Air Corps. As of October 2019, nine aircraft remain airworthy, though none of them were ever flown in combat.B-17s feature in the 2014 graphic novel mini-series Castles in the Sky, published by Avatar, written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Matt Martin & Keith Burns. The story features a gunner named Leonard Wetmore who is one of the crew of the B-17 'Buffalo Gal' during the US daylight bombing offensive against Germany.