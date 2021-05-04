Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
brown and gray stones on black surface
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Textures & Patterns
Published on ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking