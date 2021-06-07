Go to Roger Starnes Sr's profile
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Old arched steel bridge over a creek

Related collections

For the love of caffeine
124 photos · Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking