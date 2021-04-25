Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Zueger
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
April 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Autumn
197 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Northside #01
32 photos
· Curated by Axel Antas-Bergkvist
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Related tags
Light Backgrounds
flare
sunlight
outdoors
Nature Images
switzerland
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
vegetation
PNG images