Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vitaly Mazur
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kyiv, Kyiv, Ukraine
Published
8d
ago
Panasonic, DMC-LX100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Microphone
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kyiv
ukraine
microphone
soundcloud
Music Images & Pictures
studio
pop
rock
hiphop
producer
industry
vocal
chorus
song
spotify
sound
electrical device
leisure activities
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Wheels
174 photos · Curated by Sharon Scott
wheel
vehicle
transportation
Tiny People in a Big World
225 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
People
130 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor