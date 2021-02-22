Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gilimei Razvan
@rgilimei
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sibiu, Piața 1 Decembrie 1918, Sibiu, Romania
Published
on
February 22, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Christmas tree, christmas lights, light bulbs wallpapaper
Related tags
sibiu
piața 1 decembrie 1918
romania
lighting
ornament
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Light Backgrounds
sphere
Christmas Tree Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Gradient Nation
1,620 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Creativity
44 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
creativity
HD Art Wallpapers
hand
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor