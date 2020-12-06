Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zayn Khalifa
@zaynttb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tripoli, Tripoli, Libya
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
tripoli
libya
Brown Backgrounds
pottery
teapot
pot
porcelain
HD Art Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Rose Images
saucer
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
Birthday Cake Images
Free images
Related collections
Sport
507 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Nordic
38 photos
· Curated by Adrian Diaconescu
nordic
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers