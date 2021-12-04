Go to Possessed Photography's profile
@possessedphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Japanese Yukata on Bed

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

asia
Travel Images
Tourism Pictures
hotel
japan
bed
yukata
HD Grey Wallpapers
accessories
accessory
wallet
bag
handbag
Free images

Related collections

Life's A Beach
108 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
Explore Iceland
219 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking