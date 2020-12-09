Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
99.films
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
finger
People Images & Pictures
human
accessories
jewelry
accessory
ring
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
Backgrounds
Related collections
Miniatures
22 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Beauty-Full People
127 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
People
127 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait