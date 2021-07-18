Go to hanna alika's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 800D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Syngonium leaf Edited in Photoshop

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
plants
HD Wallpapers
Nature Images
hd flower wallpaper
Leaf Backgrounds
canon
HD Backgrounds
leaves
Pink Backgrounds
pink leaf
shadow
Leaf Backgrounds
nature images
wall
syngonium
free image
blossom
Creative Commons images

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking