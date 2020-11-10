Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrian Swancar
@a_d_s_w
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Little spiky friend
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
cactus
home
table
HD Windows Wallpapers
mood
Food Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Creatures
737 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Fruitage
129 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Aerial
545 photos · Curated by Shots by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view