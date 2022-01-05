Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Emma Birman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fall leaves
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Backgrounds
Related collections
Focus on Red
326 photos · Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Urban Landscapes
20 photos · Curated by Sarah Dorweiler
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Deep thinking
821 photos · Curated by Aaron Booth
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers