Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matthew Lakeland
@lakelandimages
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
droplet
lighting
Spring Images & Pictures
delicate
plant
petal
blossom
flax
photography
photo
anther
Backgrounds
Related collections
Grass
125 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Beautiful Shots From Above
253 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
HD Wallpapers