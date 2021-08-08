Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Streets of Food
@streets_of_food
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangkok, Thailand
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The best claypot duck in Thailand at Tung Sui Heng.
Related tags
bangkok
thailand
thai food
street food
bangkok street food
tung sui heng
claypot
claypot duck
thai restaurant
chinatown
bowl
dish
meal
Food Images & Pictures
stew
soup bowl
soup
plant
pork
Free stock photos
Related collections
Just Say "I Do"
377 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
70 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket
Night Sky
120 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images