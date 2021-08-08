Go to Streets of Food's profile
@streets_of_food
cooked meat with green vegetable in brown ceramic bowl
Bangkok, Thailand
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The best claypot duck in Thailand at Tung Sui Heng.

