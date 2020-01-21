Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nguyễn Lê Hoài Châu
@chauhoai
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
weapon
gun
weaponry
handgun
finger
Free stock photos
Related collections
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Lifestyle Shots
209 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Create
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
create
craft
HD Art Wallpapers