Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
PETER TEOFILUS KARUNDENG
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
makanan
ayam
lalap
lalapan
indonesia
bandung
nasi ayam
makan
sayur
lalap ayam
plant
meal
Food Images & Pictures
dish
lunch
bowl
vegetable
Free stock photos
Related collections
SPACECAPADES
1,070 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
spacecapade
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
Collection #25: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
House Images
Automobiles
45 photos
· Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle