Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aleksandrina Andreeva
@alex_a_ph
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bush
vegetation
plant
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
frost
HD Snow Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
asteraceae
pollen
Public domain images
Related collections
Still Lifes
349 photos · Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant
At Home
93 photos · Curated by Samantha Parsons
home
House Images
HD Windows Wallpapers
Earth Tones
83 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers