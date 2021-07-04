Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christian Glasser
@chrisgtc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gera, Deutschland
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
gera
deutschland
hometown
heimat
heimatliebe
Grass Backgrounds
plant
outdoors
campus
Tree Images & Pictures
asphalt
tarmac
path
urban
Light Backgrounds
flare
road
building
Nature Images
human
Free images
Related collections
Collection #49: Paul Jarvis
10 photos
· Curated by p j
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock
Plant Life
69 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
Say Cheese
172 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic