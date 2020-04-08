Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jack Henry
@jackuk90
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Alexandrina, Tekapo, New Zealand
Published on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake alexandrina
tekapo
new zealand
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
waterfront
port
pier
dock
building
housing
plant
countryside
Tree Images & Pictures
pond
Backgrounds
Related collections
Anxiety
189 photos
· Curated by Katie Woelz
anxiety
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Switzerland
64 photos
· Curated by Marc Wieland
switzerland
alp
outdoor
Work
377 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
man
shoe