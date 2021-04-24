Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MadMax Chef
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
New York, Нью-Йорк, США
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chocolate Mousse with Chantilly Cream
Related collections
Rooms
17 photos
· Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
Related tags
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
cream
creme
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
New York Pictures & Images
нью-йорк
сша
chocolate
vanilla
food photography
mousse
whipped cream
plant
PNG images