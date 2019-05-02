Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
@eberhardgross
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
May 2, 2019
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A pinky wallpaper never goes wrong ... :-)
Related tags
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
outdoors
mountain range
conifer
peak
ice
pine
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
mountain lake
1,512 photos
· Curated by Steph J
mountain lake
outdoor
lake
My first collection
380 photos
· Curated by Karen Kramer
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
nature
109 photos
· Curated by yatin elatebrain
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor