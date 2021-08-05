Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Valeria Fursa
@lerafursa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Precise positioning on construction site
Related tags
construction site
construction work
outdoor
gnss
rtk
outdoor working
surveying tool
technology equipment
technology
land survey
surveying
urban
town
HD City Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Write, Read, Note
557 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos
Minimalist
125 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Raw Food
173 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant