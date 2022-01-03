Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amanda Forrest
@afritz55
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Sunflower Images & Pictures
sun flower
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
asteraceae
daisies
daisy
petal
vegetation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Creep it Real
67 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers