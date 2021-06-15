Go to Bibhash's profile
@perventuator
Download free
lion and lioness on green grass field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kenya
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Magical scenes from a safari in Kenya

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

kenya
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Lion Images
mammal
drive
africa
savanna
big
Grass Backgrounds
masai
tour
safari
african
wilderness
freedom
discovery
married
couple
argue
Free images

Related collections

Wild Cats
214 photos · Curated by Jaimes Roe
wild cat
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Savanna
36 photos · Curated by Adam Dahlheim
savanna
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking