📍Chakrata ( small hill station in Uttarakhand) Dehradun wears a detached sloping town, Chakrata, which is arranged at 2,118 meters above ocean level, encircled by coniferous woodlands sliding out of the Himalayan reach and favored with numerous spots to visit in Chakrata. The grand cantonment slope station makes for an end of the week door, ideal to invest some quiet energy with nature away from the city life. Situated in the territories of Uttarakhand, the vacationer puts in Chakrata make for an exploratory and brave eye. Not exclusively would one be able to get hypnotized into the peaceful nurseries of the Ram Tal or wear an analytical cap to consider over secrets of Budher surrenders however there are numerous exercises like setting up camp in the wild of Hathni Kund, bird watching in wonderful Tiger Falls and lowering in the waterway while boating at Yamuna Adventure Park that is as charming. Alongside numerous photograph open doors in the timberlands of Deoban, Chakrata is an impending objective to encounter.