Go to Ajai Arif's profile
@sesku
Download free
white and gold dome building
white and gold dome building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Jamek Mosque, Kuala Lumpur at dawn.

Related collections

bright, white + light.
232 photos · Curated by Gospel Express Ministries
Light Backgrounds
bright
HD White Wallpapers
Messages
545 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word
Sunglasses 🕶
122 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
sunglass
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking