Go to Victoria Laroche Creux's profile
@traveltori
Download free
woman in red long sleeve shirt holding white and red umbrella
woman in red long sleeve shirt holding white and red umbrella
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
People's Square, Huangpu, Shanghai, China
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Shanghai’s Marriage Market

Related collections

umbrellas
44 photos · Curated by Chris A. Tweten
umbrella
canopy
human
Asian Life
34 photos · Curated by zena Lopez
asian
human
People Images & Pictures
Shanghai
18 photos · Curated by Victoria Laroche Creux
shanghai
china
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking