Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Cleffmann
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
door
lamp post
Related collections
Baby it's cold outside
35 photos · Curated by Martine Goyette
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Made by hand
14 photos · Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
Christmas
528 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures