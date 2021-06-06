Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jennifer Uppendahl
@j_a_uppendahl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tacoma, WA, USA
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Long grasses and some trees
Related tags
tacoma
wa
usa
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
shrubs
Grass Backgrounds
naute
pacific northwest
pierce county
HQ Background Images
Tree Images & Pictures
foliage
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
vegetation
land
outdoors
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
PNW Native Plants
19 photos
· Curated by Camila Matamala-Ost
pnw
plant
usa
Tacoma
18 photos
· Curated by Camila Matamala-Ost
tacoma
usa
wa
PNW Nature
38 photos
· Curated by Camila Matamala-Ost
pnw
plant
outdoor