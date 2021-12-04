Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Frederik Mussler
@fm1988
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grindelwald, Schweiz
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D70
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
grindelwald
schweiz
grindelwald
swiss alps
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
peak
road
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Grass Backgrounds
countryside
photo
photography
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos · Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road
cyberpunk
67 photos · Curated by Paul Sajna
cyberpunk
building
Light Backgrounds
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos · Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures