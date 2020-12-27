Go to Hector Falcon's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and black concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Textures & Patterns
, Street Photography
New York, NY, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The minimalist facade of a building in New York City.

Related collections

City
691 photos · Curated by 南 呼
HD City Wallpapers
building
town
favorites
440 photos · Curated by Alec Favale
favorite
building
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking