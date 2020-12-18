Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandra Grünewald
@elmuff
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Jochberg, Kochel am See, Deutschland
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jochberg
kochel am see
deutschland
winterwonderland
nature photography
snowy branch
winter vibes
nature lovers
snowy trees
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
abies
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
conifer
vegetation
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Landscapes
301 photos
· Curated by Hannah Anderson
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Forest wonder
9 photos
· Curated by Begaya Dubrow
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
land
Cozy
10 photos
· Curated by Kayla dares
cozy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers