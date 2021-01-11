Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Rottmann
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
blossom
Flower Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
petal
frost
Free images
Related collections
Life's A Beach
108 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
Maldives
25 photos
· Curated by Jeff Watkins
maldives
sea
Travel Images
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human