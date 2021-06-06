Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andy Quesada
@andydecuba
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Covid-19
Related tags
face
human
People Images & Pictures
head
photo
photography
portrait
doctor
Public domain images
Related collections
Inspirational
229 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
Inspirational Images
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Following people
357 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Houseplant heaven
619 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant