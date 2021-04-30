Go to Julien Flutto's profile
@khyta
Download free
brown and red cross print box
brown and red cross print box
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
International Museum of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, Avenue de la Paix, Geneva, Switzerland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A picture of an old red cross armband.

Related collections

Ants perspective
72 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
ground
plant
Life's A Beach
108 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking