Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
sprout
bud
petal
vegetation
bush
Tree Images & Pictures
photo
photography
Public domain images
Related collections
Pyro 🔥
47 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
pyro
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers
Chicago
350 photos · Curated by Tom Schenk
HD Chicago Wallpapers
building
united state
Seasides
387 photos · Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock