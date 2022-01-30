Go to joe sun's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
中国山西省
Published agoApple, iPhone 12 mini
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

中国山西省
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
monastery
housing
column
pillar
Free images

Related collections

Think Yellow
940 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colour
Epic Atmospheric Nature
112 photos · Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking