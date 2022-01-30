Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
joe sun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
中国山西省
Published
9d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12 mini
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
中国山西省
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
monastery
housing
column
pillar
Free images
Related collections
Think Yellow
940 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colour
Superstores
113 photos · Curated by Rita
superstore
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Epic Atmospheric Nature
112 photos · Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise