Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close-up of an Aphelandra white wash leaf.
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
houseplants
weisse zebrapflanze
aphelandra white wash
plants
feey
studio
thesill
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
potted plant
interior
indoor plant
plantlover
Leaf Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Light-Washed Tones
497 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Happy Birthday
58 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
WORK
340 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures