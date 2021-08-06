Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Large red and white barn with remains of windmill tower
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
building
barn
farm
countryside
rural
housing
House Images
Free images
Related collections
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos
· Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor