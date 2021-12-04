Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Don Stouder
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
wilderness
HD Grey Wallpapers
peak
slope
countryside
building
housing
plant
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Inspiring
45 photos · Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Possibilities
187 photos · Curated by Daddymon
possibility
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
Health, fitness, wellness
74 photos · Curated by Lucy Gao
Health Images
wellness
fitness