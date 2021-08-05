Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
furniture
Grass Backgrounds
plant
park
outdoors
lawn
path
chair
HD Blue Wallpapers
bench
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
sidewalk
pavement
table
trail
park bench
urban
Free images
Related collections
Male Friendship
54 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Friendship Images
male
friend
Good Doggos of Unsplash
261 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Phone Backgrounds
389 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
Phone Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
outdoor