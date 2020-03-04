Go to The New York Public Library's profile
@nypl
Download free
statue of liberty in paris being assembled
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

History
, Innovation
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Assemblage of the Statue of Liberty in Paris. 1883

Related collections

Framework
42 photos · Curated by Chelsea J
framework
hand
HD Art Wallpapers
Batiment
7 photos · Curated by Edouard Duban
batiment
construction
HD Grey Wallpapers
Image bucket
445 photos · Curated by Reyu Golf
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking