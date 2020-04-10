Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gio Bartlett
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 11, 2020
DMC-GH4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bumblebee on a flower.
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
invertebrate
apidae
plant
bumblebee
daisies
Flower Images
daisy
blossom
pollen
aster
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Magical
31 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Street Life Photowalk
856 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures
Childhood
361 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers